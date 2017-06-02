Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik said that edibles and commodities have been made costlier and chocolates cheaper in the budget for the year 2017-18 so the poor people can eat chocolates now.

“Government has presented budget [2017-18] by 0btaining loan while rejecting senate recommendations. Chocolate has been made cheaper and edibles expensive in the budget Will the poor segments of society eat chocolate now. We all together will have to take steps for a stronger Pakistan otherwise we will drown in whirlpool of the problems”, he said this while talking to media men outside parliament house today.

He said that not only PML-N government but all governments are equally responsible for current state of affairs in the country.

It is painful that present government has imposed decisions only to serve party’s interest rather than acting upon advice of this house, he remarked.