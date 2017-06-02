Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the government is tapping mobile phones of judges and their family members.

The PTI leader made the allegation in a video message. “Who traced the Whatsapp call of the registrar Supreme Court?” he asked while referring to the Whatsapp call requesting inclusion of certain members into the JIT.

Fawad Chaudhry said that it was the government’s conspiracy to release the secured Whatsapp call.

“Nawaz Sharif’s government is being confrontational with the judiciary under a well-planned strategy,” he said.

He suggested that high officials and intelligence agency members should be approached for the investigation of this matter.

A rift formed between the government and the judiciary when PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi in his speech threatened the Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

Following the surfacing of the speech, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the issue.

Prime minister had suspended the party membership of Hashmi and directed him to tender his resignation from Senate.