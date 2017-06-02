ISLAMABAD - A Supreme Court’s judge remarks during the contempt of court hearing against Nehal Hashmi drew strong reaction from the government on Thursday.

The government said in a statement that calling the government ‘Sicilian mafia’ and Attorney General its representative was deplorable, reported private TV channels.

In a statement issued hours after the court served a contempt of court notice to Hashmi, a government spokesman said: “Such baseless remarks are against the code of conduct and the oath taken by honourable judges”.

He said the remarks damaged the integrity and image of the country, adding that the judge levelled baseless allegations against the government without being informed about the matter. “Honourable judge also didn’t take into account the measures government took against Nehal Hashmi,” said the statement.

“Beside expressing profound grief and anger over Nehal Hashmi’s remarks, the government also announced that Hashmi’s opinion has nothing to do with PML-N or the government,” the statement noted.

APP adds: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday strongly quashed the notion that the reaction of the government on the remarks of the honourable judge of the Supreme Court indicated any friction, or the commencement of a silent war between the two institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the government, however, felt concerned about the remarks because they had tarnished the national identity and prestige in the comity of nations. She said that the remarks against an elected government and the constitutional office of the Prime Minister were very unfortunate.

The minister said that the Prime Minister never tolerated a loose-cannon behavior by any member of the party as was manifest by his immediate punitive action against Nihal Hashmi, before the issue came in the notice of the SC.

Responding to a question Marriyum said that it was unprecedented in the history of any political party in Pakistan that in a single day, a member of parliament was served with a show cause notice, his party membership and position was revoked and he was directed to resign from his position as a senator. It was a major decision by the Prime Minister to take back three positions from Nehal Hashmi in a single day.

She said despite reservations, Sharif family was assisting the apex court as well as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the issue of Panama leaks.

When asked about a news report that claimed Whatsapp communication between SC registrar and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regarding the nomination of an officer for JIT, she said, if there was any doubt about any member of JIT, the Supreme Court should have taken notice of it to ensure transparency in the investigation.

In regards to a question about Jamaima’s statement in which she claimed to have found 15 years old record of transactions to corroborate and support Imran’s stance, the minister said, she (Jamaima) had made been making conflicting statements in the past.

She further said that there has always been a marked contrast between the words and deed of Imran Khan. It has been his forte to hurl unsubstantiated allegations against others and when he himself is in the dock he starts denigrating the institutions and using abusive language against them.

