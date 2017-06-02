ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that his government will complete the five-year term despite the opposition’s onslaught.

Speaking briefly to journalists here after attending the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said that the opposition had been following its tradition of unjustified criticism and creating hurdles for the government. “We will continue our work and will complete our term,” Sharif said.

The prime minister said that the people will not vote for the opposition as they have been watching their performance.

The general elections are due after mid-2018 but the opposition parties are hoping for early polls.

The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf believe the prime minister has lost the moral right to rule after the emergence of the Panama Papers and Dawn leaks. They accuse the government of failing to deliver after winning the 2013 polls through alleged rigging.

On Thursday, the opposition created a scene in the Parliament as they chanted anti-government slogans during President Mamnoon Hussain’s speech to mark the start of the new parliamentary year. The opposition also chanted “go-Nawaz go” slogans and later walked out.

In his speech, the president urged the political process to rise above individual and parochial interest for the sake of higher objectives of national progress and prosperity. The president pointed out that difference of opinion in the process of development and rights on the national resources was not unusual.

Earlier, PM Nawaz called on President Hussain and discussed matters of key importance.

Issues relating to country’s internal and external security situation also came under consideration during the meeting. The premier also briefed the president about the details of the meeting of Cabinet’s National Security Committee last day, said an official statement.

The president was also apprised of the “One-Belt One-Road” summit held in China last month, the statement said. They expressed satisfaction over the pace of ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, it said.