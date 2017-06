Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s younger son Hassan Nawaz has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the first time today.

JIT was formed to investigate the Panama Leaks case.

According to sources, “Hassan Nawaz will record his statement before the JIT inquiry team and he has brought along relevant documents to prove his innocence.”

Arriving at the Federal Judicial Academy, Hassan Nawaz waved his hand to the people present outside the building.