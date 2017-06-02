ISLAMABAD - Amid loud whistling, sloganeering and teasing comments, President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday addressed the last parliamentary year of the incumbent National Assembly.

The President, turning deaf a ear to the voices raised by the Opposition and without taking a little pause, highlighted the achievements of the incumbent government’s four-year performance.

Mamnoon Hussain faced severe interruption till the middle of his speech as the opposition MNAs left the house in protest chanting slogans. However, only MQM returned and listened to the speech of the President calmly.

The opposition lawmakers, in a planned strategy even before the commencement of joint session, launched slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ and ‘traitor’. The momentum and emotions hit the peak when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain stepped in the house with a gap of around five minutes.

The house saw pandemonium soon after the president started his speech as opposition MNAs interrupted him with loud whistling and sloganeering.

Some of the opposition members, holding placards inscribed with anti-government slogans, gathered around the speaker’s podium to shout slogans.

Dr Shireen Mazari, Aamir Dogar, Babar Awan, Azam Sawati and some others were main prominent opposition legislators for actively shouting slogans. Apart from supporting opposition’s sloganeering, Jamshed Dasti kept blowing deafening whistles with his fingers. On the other hand, the treasury lawmakers were calmly listening to the speech and seeing the ruckus.

The opposition members, after around half of the speech of the President, also left the house in protest. It was a moment of relief for the prime minister and some other treasury MNAs as they removed headphones to listen to the presidential address directly in the absence of the opposition.

The President, in his just over half-an-hour speech, highlighted the performance of the present government in different areas, including economic challenges, law and order situation, war against terrorism, agriculture, power generation, development projects etc.

The leaders of the opposition from both the houses, Khursheed Shah and Aitzaz Ahsan, were also seen trying to take the floor, but the chair did not allow them.

The opposition lawmakers from both the houses had planned to talk about the recent episode of Nehal Hashmi before the speech of President Mamnoon Hussian, an MNA from PTI shared with The Nation.

The opposition parties in the lower house of parliament have been boycotting the proceedings of the house for last two days. Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday also held a ‘parallel assembly’ for not telecasting their budget speeches live on PTV.

Although some treasury lawmakers approached Khursheed Shah with the suggestion to make a law for live telecast of the speech of the opposition leader, but it was declined.

The presidential address was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Sohail Aman, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. The chief ministers of Punjab, KPK and Sindh as well as some other dignitaries did not attend the proceedings.