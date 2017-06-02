CHARSADDA: A terrorism bid was foiled when Khyber Pakhtunkhawa police raided the hideout of terrorists. They captured a huge cache of explosives and weapons in Charsadda.

During a press conference today, Charsadda DPO Sohail Khalid said that the KP police recovered two suicide vests, nine missiles and 100 hand grenades from the hideout in Khanjar Kalay.

The raid was carried off after a tip off provided by militants who were arrested a few days back. The terrorists, Muhammad Ilyas and Daud, belonged to Sheikh Khalid group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.