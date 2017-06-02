ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz yesterday again appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Sharif family’s involvement in Panama Papers case.

It was the 25th session of the JIT in which the team recorded Hussain Nawaz’s statement in his family’s financial dealings abroad.

The JIT headed by Additional Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Wajid Zia, quizzed Hussain for over four hours.

Later, Hussain told the media that they would not be able to dig out any evidence against his, his father, brother and sister regarding any irregularity or crime. He was of the view that when there is no such thing against his family then how they can prove it.

To a question, he said that his lawyer was not permitted to accompany him during the appearance before the JIT.

When Hussain was asked whether the JIT was satisfied with his answers, he replied that he answered all the questions asked by the JIT members and this question should be asked from them whether they were satisfied or not.

He added that if the JIT proceeding remained according the law of the land then it is fair, otherwise he would move the Supreme Court or would go to public court.

Hussain said that he was again summoned by the JIT for the next session and whenever JIT summons him he will appear before it.

Earlier, talking to media, Hussain said that he did not know that for what purpose, JIT is conducting this investigation. He said that these are all the cases which were lodged against his family during the era of former president Pervez Musharraf. “We always answered, we are giving answers and politicians will always continue to give answers,” maintained Hussain.

He also said that the JIT has not summoned his younger brother Hassan Nawaz yet and he will appear before the JIT, when the probe team summons him. The Prime Minister’s son was not allowed to carry his mobile phones before the JIT.

A number of PML-N workers and leaders including Daniyal Aziz, Hanif Abbasi were also present there to welcome Hussain upon his arrival.

The federal police had taken special security measures around the academy.

The members of JIT include Amir Aziz of State Bank of Pakistan (SBPs), Bilal Rasool from Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Brigadier Nauman Saeed from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed from Military Intelligence (MI).

In this connection, it is also likely that premier’s younger son Hassan Nawaz will appear before the court today.

