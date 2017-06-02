Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan warns doctors that KP government will not be blackmailed or threatened.
Imran Tweeted saying,
For the status quo doctors trying to stop KP health reforms I want to give a clear warning that PTI govt will not be blackmailed/threatened.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2017
He further added,
We have the people's mandate for reform and are committed to seeing through these reforms incl health sector reforms. https://t.co/0XLzVX2a60— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2017