A renowned lawyer Sharifuddin Pirzada passed away after a long illness today in Karachi. All leading proceedings were temporarily suspended in the Sindh High Court.

Pirzada was secretary to Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the 1940s.

After partition, Pirzada provided the legal cover for the country's succession of military rulers, for more than half a century.

During Ayub Khan's tenure he was foreign minister. He was the attorney general for former president Yahya Khan.