ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Thursday that the anti-graft body has taken various initiatives to arrest corrupt elements.

While chairing a fortnightly meeting to review the latest progress on NAB’s Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) at NAB headquarters, he said that the NAB was committed to eradicating corruption with absolute professionalism, transparency and on merit with the realisation that it was our national duty.

Adviser to the NAB chief on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) apprised the meeting of the latest progress on the working of the MES. He said that an effective MES has been developed to cater to the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of the regional board and executive board meetings including case brief, decisions made. It also has the ability to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system for violators, he said.

The NAB chief said that the bureau was essentially a complaint-driven organisation which was established to eradicate corruption and recover the looted money.

He said that monitoring and evaluation system is to track implementation and outputs systematically and measure the effectiveness of performance which helps in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

He said that the monitoring system provides the necessary data to guide strategic planning and helps in improving the performance. He said that the MES was an important management tool to track progress and it facilitates in decision-making as well as establishes links between the past, present and the future actions.