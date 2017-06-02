Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said he will file documents against Prime Minister Nawaz in JIT adding PM is behind the recent remarks of Nehal Hashmi.

"Nehal was speaking the language of PM and if Nawaz Sharif remains Prime Minister he will appoint Nehal as governor," Aitzaz said this while talking to media men outside parliament house today.

While talking about judge’s remarks on Nehal Hashmi threatening speech, Aitzaz said judges should not give such type of remarks, they should author their judgments. Such remarks pollute the atmosphere.

He further said Sharif brethren are a real mafia and both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are like spoilt children.