Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed the need for taking concrete measures to present soft image of Pakistan around the world today.

During a meeting in Islamabad, she directed all allied departments of the Ministry including Radio Pakistan, PTV, APP, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, and Lok Virsa to prepare effective programs for the purpose of which could help improve perception of the country abroad.

The Minister directed PTV and Radio Pakistan to project their archives abroad through Pakistani missions.

She also directed that PTV World and Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications to produce small duration documentaries for projecting soft image of the country in the comity of nations.

On the proposal of Pakistani High Commissioner in Ottawa, the Minister directed to arrange a visit of Canadian journalist group to various cities of Pakistan besides providing quality publicity material in adequate quantity on Pakistan Independence Day celebrations to the country's missions abroad.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azeem highlighted various activities to be launched there in connection with 70th independence anniversary to project positive image of Pakistan.

He informed that a cultural troupe of PNCA will visit Ottawa in August this year in connection with these celebrations and 150th anniversary of Canadian independence.