Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not have any "tight" military relationship with Pakistan, Press Trust of India reported.

Putin said that just because Russia has a ‘special relationship’ with India, it does not mean India should be restricted in having contacts with other ‘partnering’ countries. “This is ridiculous,” he said.

“We do not have any tight (military) relations with Pakistan. And for sure our relations with Pakistan have no impact on trade between India and Russia," he added.

The Russian president also praised Islamabad for “taking immense steps to stabilise the situation in the country”.