PESHAWAR - The Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on recommendations of Provincial Selection Board promoted forty four officers of grade-17 to grade-18 with immediate effect.

The officers promoted to the next grade included, Asif Ali, TMO, Mardan, Abdul Haseeb, Section Officer, Sports Department, Yasir Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mansehra, Muhammad Asif, District Officer (F&P) Abbottabad, Basharat Ahmad, DMO, IMU, E&SE Department, Wajid Ali Khan, Deputy Secretary, ST&IT Department, Shama Niamat, Deputy Secretary FATA Secretariat, and others.

Meanwhile, the provincial government on recommendations of the selection board also promoted four superintendent and a personal assistants of grade-16 to grade-17 with immediate effect.

The promoted officers included Noor Wazir, superintendent, Abdul Shakoor, superintendent, Anwar Akbar, superintendent, Inayat Ullah, superintendent and Mujahid Khan, personal assistant.

In addition, the government promoted six tehsildars of grade-16 to grade-17 with immediate effect. They include Iftikhar Ahmad Tanoli, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Qaiser Khan, Najibullha, Gul Said and Kiramatullah.

The officers would remain on probation for a period of one year and their posting/transfer orders would be issued separately, separate notifications issued by the establishment department said.