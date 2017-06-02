ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of 13 military personnel in Turkey after a helicopter crash in Sirnak province. A foreign office statement said that the news had been received with a deep sense of sorrow and grief in Pakistan. “The government and the people of Pakistan would like to convey their deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkey at the loss of so many precious lives as a result of this tragic crash,” the statement said. It added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy as well as with all those who have lost their loved ones.”