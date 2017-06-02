The Supreme Court has banned Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) from initiating action against TV channels that violated Ramzan guidelines.

“In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended action on violations of Ramzan guidelines by some TV channels,” the watchdog said in a statement.

سپریم کورٹ کے حکم پر رمضان گائیڈ لائنز کی خلاف ورزی کرنے والے چینلوں کے خلاف کارروائی معطل pic.twitter.com/Cmiljw5Bk0 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) June 2, 2017

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association had challenged Pemra’s Ramzan guidelines in a petition. The apex court “has stopped the authority to take any adverse action on the said violations”.

The Supreme Court has also directed the Islamabad High Court to pass an appropriate order in this regard on Monday, June 5, 2017. “Till then no adverse action be taken against the petitioner association.”

The watchdog had issued show cause notices to Geo Entertainment, Sindh TV, KTN and ARY Digital for violating Ramzan guidelines it issued earlier in May.