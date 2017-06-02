PESHAWAR - At least six persons were injured in a suspected cylinder blast at Ramdas Bazaar here on Thursday. Police sources said that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shah Qabool police station when a gas cylinder exploded inside a rickshaw. After the blast, a large number of people rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. Edhi ambulances and Rescue 1122 staff also rushed the site to contribute in the rescue activities. The injured have been identified Haroon, Rashid, Imran, Shahzad, Mubeen, and a minor girl, Uzma.