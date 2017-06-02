Islamabad: Unidentified armed men assaulted photojournalist of Islamic Republic News Agency in Pakistan’s Islamabad causing him injury and took his cameras, reported IRNA.

Zeeshan Ali was making photos related to holy month of Ramadan when armed men intercepted him in G-8 area of Islamabad and took his valuable items, including cameras on gunpoint.

When Zeeshan tried to resist the attackers, they injured him with a sharp knife and fled from the scene.

Eye witnesses immediately informed the IRNA office about the attack after which the Bureau Chief took measures to shift Zeeshan to the hospital and reported the incident to the police.