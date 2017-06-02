The United States has appreciated Pakistan's role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for a long time, reported Radio Pakistan Friday.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Refugees and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson at a meeting with Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch in Islamabad also reaffirmed the US commitment to humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Izzo Jackson said, "Both countries have joined together in this cause to help those who are suffering from violence and conflict."

She said, "The US is partnering with UNHCR and seven different NGOs including two Pakistani organisations to provide assistance to most deserving people."