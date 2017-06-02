A woman kills herself and three her daughters by jumping in a canal after a fight with her husband.

According to reports, the mother, four-year-old Rabia, six-year-old Mehnaz and seven-year-old Sabiha, jumped in a canal near Head Nawabpur in Multan today. Police and rescue teams reached the canal and recovered bodies of the woman and her two daughters, while search for seven-year-old Sabiha is still underway.

The bodies have been shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy. Police has also started investigation.