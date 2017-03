BAHAWALPUR: District government of Bahawalpur has received more than 300 Houbara bustards as a gift from Abu Dhabi.

The district government has released them in Bahawalpur for breeding.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif had approved the grant of Rs250 million for Houbara bustard endowment fund. The fund will be utilised for the rehabilitation centre and breeding of the rare bird.

The representatives nominated by PM Nawaz held consultation with the provincial governments over the matter.