islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday announced to provide special scholarship to enrolled students on achieving certain percentage in latest results.

University announced to provide scholarship on achieving 75 per cent marks in exams.

According to an official, the scheme was initiated to create academic competition and encourage the students.

The scholarships are being offered in nine schemes including Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women, Fee Instalment Scheme and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

Deserving and needy students who fell in these categories of scheme had been advised to contact the nearest regional campus of university for the assistance in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The program has been launched following the directions of AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

The last date for the admission for all programs announced early for spring semester, 2017 was March 6.

Students could download application form from the link given in the university’s website and send it to the Director through the relevant department.

The varsity had further announced that it would continue its policy of providing the financial aid to the needy and deserving students, facilitating them to continue their future study.

The vice chancellor wanted to make sure that fee-payment should not be a difficulty in educational hunts.

Nobody should be left without education due to the financial restraints, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU was also providing free education to disabled students as well as the prisoners, as a special case as per its policy of taking care disadvantage groups.