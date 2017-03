LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad today bought low-priced ticket for Sunday’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.

Sources said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has bought Rs.500 ticket to enjoy the event in general public enclosures. He was contacted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and offered a seat in VIP enclosure, due to security reasons.

The final will be played on March 5 amid tight security.