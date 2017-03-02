Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said civil and military leaderships must be on same page, especially in recent times, reported Waqt News.

While addressing recently promoted Major Generals, Chaudhary Nisar emphasised that this is essential for national interest and is the need of time for Pakistan.

“The enemies of the country don’t want this to happen,” he asserted.

The differences between civil and military leadership of Pakistan have remained a critical issue for Pakistani politics.

The last confrontation between both sides emerged in case of the Dawn Leak through a story which claimed that civil military heads have serious disagreements on operation against domestic militants.

The leak reportedly further increased the gap between the leaderships as the investigation has not yet been completed by the ruling party.