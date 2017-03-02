LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa rang up Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and assured every help to secure the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore on March 5.

The army chief extended full cooperation on behalf of Pakistan Army to the Punjab government to provide complete and foolproof security for the PSL mega event.

Both army chief and the chief minister shared views on the matters relating to security for the final match which could once again open the gate of international cricket for Pakistan.

General Bajwa said if demanded the army will provide anything needed by the Punjab government for security of the PSL final. The chief minister thanked the army chief and said ending the environment of fear in the country was their top priority.

Meanwhile, Punjab Rangers has taken over security duties at the Gaddafi Stadium where PSL final cricket match would be played on March 5.

Four companies of the Rangers will perform duty from Wednesday onward to provide safe and secure atmosphere to the players as well as spectators during the match.

On Wednesday, Rangers cordoned off the venue and all roads leading towards the stadium were sealed as only employees of the stadium were being allowed to visit after thorough search and verification.

Apart from Rangers police SPs, DSPs and SHOs of different police stations will also be deployed for security purpose.