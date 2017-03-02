GUJRANWALA-On the complaint of a citizen, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has transferred ACE Gujranwala Assistant Director Rafique Qadri and made him the officer on special duty (OSD).

The complainant alleged that there were two cases of misuse of powers registered against AD Rafiq Qadri and his sons but the department had taken no action in this regard resultantly the influential officer is busy using his powers against his opponents. On the application, ACE Punjab Director General Muzaffar Ali Ranjha issued order to transfer the officer.

REMAND: a CTD team produced the two allegedly terrorists before the court which remanded them for 14 days judicial remand. it was told that Counterterrorism Department had arrested the accused Ismail and Hamza from Gujrat on Tuesday and recovered 550 gram explosive material , detonators and safety fuses from them. At the court, CTD authorities requested the judge to issue seven days physical remand of the accused but court ordered to send the accused on judicial remand.

PROTEST: Dozens of citizens staged a demonstration against the arrest of a youth in a murder case at Awan Chwok. The protesters alleged that Asif was gunned down about one years earlier by unknown persons while Aroop police arrested a Amjad in the case. They said Amjad was innocent and has no links in this murder. The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the road. Later police force reached at the spot and after negotiation protesters dispersed peacefully.