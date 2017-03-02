SIALKOT-Police are facing acute shortage of personnel with only 1,773 policemen for about 4.4 million population of Sialkot district to maintain the law and order, said DPO Dr Abid Khan.

He said that there are 29 police stations and 12 police check posts in Sialkot district to protect the people. The sanctioned strength of police constables is 2,198 while and the department falls short of 425 constables due to delay in the recruitment. The police high-ups of Sialkot have already brought the matter into the notice of the Inspector General of Police Punjab and Additional IG Punjab/Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala but the recruitment of the police constables has not yet been started, he said.

According to the police rules and regulations, one police constable should protect 500 people, but here in Sialkot, one policeman in available for 5,000 people, the DPO said.

He added that there were 37 inspectors against 54 sanctioned posts, the total number of the sub inspectors is 145 against 147 sanctioned posts, 301 ASIs against 306 sanctioned posts and 300 head constables against 208 sanctioned posts in Sialkot police.

He added that 16,000 cases are registered annually in 29 police stations. The Sialkot traffic police are also facing acute shortage of the personnel. There are only 175 traffic police personnel for more than 4.4 million population of Sialkot district. Out of these 175 personnel, 20 traffic policemen are deputed at Lahore for special duties and 15 others are deputed at the traffic police office, said DSP (Traffic) Malik Naveed. The less number of the traffic policemen is resulting in the traffic police failure in controlling the rules’ violations, he added.