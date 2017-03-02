ISLAMABAD - Economic Cooperation Organisation awards were conferred on nationals of the member states on Wednesday at the conclusion of the summit.

The awards were given in the field of economics, history, culture and fine arts, science and technology, education, agriculture and environment, a foreign ministry statement said.

The Summit was attended by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedo, Kyrgyz Republic Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Deputy Prime Minister Kazakhstan Ulugbek Rozukulov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Askar Myrzakhmetov and Special Envoy of Afghan President Hazrat Omer Zhakhilwal.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the winners of the ECO Awards.