Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is chairing federal cabinet meeting today in Islamabad.

Sartaj Aziz has drafted special report on FATA reforms which has been presented in the meeting today.

Merger of FATA into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has also been discussed in the meeting and the elected representatives from FATA were demanding that the government should finalise the merger of FATA into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for focusing on development of under-developed areas for improving the living standards of the people, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said due shares will be given from the national resources to Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and FATA people.

He said it is obligatory for the Federal and provincial governments to also work for the welfare of the people of these regions.

Nawaz Sharif said the spirit of Pakistaniat should be promoted for the national cohesion. He said we should work for the development of every part of the country without any descrimination.

The Prime Minister said equal opportunities should be provided to every one for development.

He said tribal people are patriotic and they love Pakistan. He said time has come that the tribal people will be brought into mainstream to end their sense deprivation.

Sources added that a period of 10 years will be required to make developments in FATA. In order to clear FATA of the Army 20,000 locals will be included in the Levies Forces, it was recommended.

Secretary SAFRON Arbab Shahzad briefed the cabinet on recommendations of FATA Reforms Committee while Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs also briefed the meeting.