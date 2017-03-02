QUETTA - Four security personnel were injured when a convoy of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) hit an improved explosive device (IED) planted at a road during patrolling at Quetta’s Sariab Road on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the Balochistan Frontier Corps convoy comprising six infantry soldiers was on routine patrolling in Kechi Baig area of Sariab Road when it was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at a roadside. The IED exploded with a bang when the infantry convoy of FC was passing through the area, injuring three FC men and a cop belonging to Balochistan Constabulary.

The wounded soldiers were rushed to FC Hospital for treatment where they were provided treatment.

The injured FC personnel were identified as lance naik Qudratullah, sepoy Muhammad Jawad, sepoy Abdul Rauf and head constable Balochistan Constabulary Muhammad Bakhsh.

After the IED blast, contingents of security forces reached Kechi Baig area and launched investigation into the incident.

THREE OPERATIVES OF BANNED OUTFITS NABBED

The law enforcement agencies conducting raids in Balochistan-Sindh coastal areas on Wednesday nabbed three operatives of banned outfits and seized arms from their possession.

According to security sources, the Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies operated in Bela and Dera Murad Jamali, the coastal areas of Sindh-Balochistan, and apprehended three operatives of banned organizations.

In Bela, the security forces detained two key terrorists of an outlawed organization, said the security sources. These terrorists were wanted by the security forces in various terror cases.

Another terrorist was arrested in Goth Sherani, district Dera Murad Jamali. Five riffles, pistol and hundreds of rounds were recovered from his possession.

The nabbed terrorists were shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.