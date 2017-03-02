The Indian government on Wednesday released 39 Pakistani prisoners, including 18 fishermen who were lodged in Indian jails.

The Indian authorities handed over the prisoners to Pakistan Rangers officials at Wagah Boarder in Lahore, Rangers sources said.

Officials from Edhi Foundation Lahore served food, snacks and beverages such as soft drinks and juices to the repatriated prisoners at Wagah Border.

Pakistan Rangers then handed over all prisoners to the officials of Edhi Foundation. They were then taken the to Edhi Home in Lahore's Gulberg area.

Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the released prisoners would be sent to their homes soon.