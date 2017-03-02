Pakistani and Indian troops engaged in firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Khuiratta and Tender sectors, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistani troops responded 'effectively' to the ‘unprovoked’ Indian firing, added the statement.

Earlier this month, the Government of Pakistan approved the construction of at least 50 bunkers along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area.

Border skirmishes frequently take place between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India. The two countries have fought two wars over the volatile region of Kashmir.