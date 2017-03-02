PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunhwa government has decided to establish a complaint cell and helpline for Pakhtuns living in Punjab who have been victimised and harassed by Punjab Police.

This was announced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at a press conference in Peshawar on Wednesday.

He expressed sympathies with Pakhtuns living in Punjab, adding that soon the KP cabinet will visit Punjab to hear and address the concerns and grievances of Pakhtuns.

The speaker said that KP Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the harassment of Pakhtuns. No one from Punjab government contacted him to resolve the issue, he added.

Qaiser maintained that they will not allow anyone to weaken the federation.

Provincial education minister Atif Khan accused Punjab chief minister for copying the racial policies of US President Donald Trump. He said that action was not taken against people who have a track record of militancy. Harassing the people on the basis of language, ethnicity and dress is not tolerable, he added.

He further said that a large number of Pakhtuns were living in Punjab and working in different sectors to contribute to the national development, adding that a large number of Punjabi brothers were living in KP but Pakhtuns behave with them like brothers.

Minister for Public Health and Engineering Shah Farman said that this was the fight of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz not Punjabi people because, whenever, they are in power they behave like this.

Punjab is behaving like a step-mother with KP government, he said. If such kind of steps were taken it will repeat the history of East-Pakistan, he added.

He said that Pakhtuns, Punjabis, Sindhis and Balochis all are brothers and such kind of attitude on the part of Punjab Police will create differences among the nation.