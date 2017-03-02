SIALKOT/sambrial-A mafia was being run in Sambrial Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital by some women medical officers (WMOs) under the patronage of the medical superintendent (MS), said the local government after suspending the MS.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail suspended Medical Superintendent Shabir Mughal for negligence in his official duties and misuse of his official powers. DC added that the accused WMOs Rukhsana and Tabbasum of the gynea department had established their own private maternity clinic adjacent to the main gate of the Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital.

“They would refer the visiting gynea patients to their private clinic after registering their names into the official record of the public hospital. The WMOs would give private and costly medical/maternity treatment to the female patients visiting the Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital,” he said.

The DC added that it was happening under the nose of Dr Shabir Mughal. The DC revealed that the MS remained failed in taking any suitable action against the said WMOs on the complaints made by the female patients. He narrated the MS of Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital has been suspended after a detailed inquiry conducted by the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema. He said that the MS also forbidden the WMOs and other paramedics to appear before the inquiry committee.

He added that a strict departmental probe had also been started against the accused WMOs Rukhsana and Tabbasum by a special probing team led by the Dr. Javaid Warraich, the CEO of District Health Authority Sialkot. The DC said that the nexus of the mafia has been traced out and all the male and female MOs, found involved in the nasty practice, would be brought to task.

On the other hand, the local doctors and paramedics observed strike and stopped their routine working in Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital against the suspension of the MS. The indoor and outdoor patients suffered great difficulties in their medical treatment due to the strike. They demanded immediate restoration of the suspended MS.

On the other side, chairperson Sialkot District Council Miss Hina Arshad Warraich directed the concerned officials of the District Council to ensure early preservation of centuries old historical Sialkot Fort in its original shape and design.

Talking to newsmen, she said that the Sialkot Fort had been a national legacy which would be preserved soon in its original shape and design. She also ordered the early establishment of the new offices of the District Council Sialkot to any other suitable place. She also ordered Sialkot Fort’s beautification and early removal of encroachments in and around the fort.

Another report adds: The MS was suspended over corruption allegations and blackmailing a lady doctor into paying money. The hospital staff, on the other hand, staged a protest against suspension of the MS which caused severe difficulty for patients.

Talking to The Nation, EDO Health Dr Javed Warraich said that the MS was suspended on orders of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail. He informed that the DC suspended the MS on basis of a complaint lodged by a lady doctor Nusrat Siddique Rana. Dr Nusrat alleged that the MS used to insist doctors to refer patients to his private clinic. He also used to blackmail the lady doctor into paying money, the EDO added. He informed that an inquiry was conducted by Sambrial AC Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema which found the MS guilty.

The EDO also reached at THQ Hospital to negotiate the protesting hospital staffers but they refused to end the protest until the MS is reinstated.

APPOINTMENT: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has appointed Sialkot based MLA-AJK Ch. Muhammad Ishaq as Chairman Accounts Committee AJK. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNAs Armughan Subhani, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan and Mansha Ullah Butt greeted MLA Muhammad Ishaq over the appointment.