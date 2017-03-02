ISLAMABAD - The government has requisitioned a session of the National Assembly on Monday.

President Mamnoon Hussain summoned the session, which is likely to have a great deal on its agenda.

The house is expected to finalise the draft for the extension of army courts for another two years.

The recent wave of terrorism and concerns over the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), raised by some of the political parties during the recent parliamentary leaders meeting would also be discussed in detail.

An official announcement regarding the NA session, issued by the Presidency on Monday, said, “The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to summon the session of the National Assembly on Monday 6th March 2017 at 4pm in the Parliament House, Islamabad, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

MQM TO MOVE NA TO DISCUSS PARTYMEN’S KILLINGS

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is set to submit an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat, about alleged extra judicial killings of its party members by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

“MQM will strongly raise the issue and submit adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat about increasing incidents of extra judicial killing of MQM’s members,” said MQM MNA Ali Raza, while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.

The MQM will raise the issue of its missing members and extra judicial killings on the first day of the National Assembly (NA) session, starting from March 6th.

The party will particularly raise the issue of MQM worker Nadeem Ansari, who was allegedly arrested by the LEAs in February.

The MQM will seek response from the government regarding incidents of killings and missing members of the party.

Raza said that Ansari was arrested by the LEAs and his mutilated body was found from Orangi Town.

“All the party members will stage a walkout from the proceedings of the house, and raise the issue on the floor,” he added.

The MQM has time and again raised the issue of party’s missing persons and alleged extra judicial murders in and outside the parliament.