Quetta - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has arrested former provincial food minister Asfandyar Kakar over corruption charges.

According to NAB sources, the former food minister Asfandyar Kakar and ex-deputy director food Zahir Jamaldini were arrested from High Court premises. The ex-minister is accused of embezzling Rs2 billion while he was holding the portfolio during PPP tenure.

The bureau had unearthed irregularities of 256,000 wheat sacks missing from a single warehouse of Pishin and had filed reference against Asfandyar Kakar in the accountability court. The accountability court had already issued arrest warrants for the ex-food minister.

The accused submitted plea for bail in the Balochistan High Court but the court rejected his plea and he was arrested from the premises of BHC by NAB authorities.

The ex- food minister – who belongs to district Pishin and elected on PPP ticket from district Pishin – had also served food ministry last time in PPP regime.

NAB BALOCHISTAN RECOVERED RS1615M IN 2016

The NAB Balochistan arrested 20 people over corruption charges and filed 14 corruption references during 2016, besides recovering Rs1615.5 million.

CI&MT graded NAB Balochistan’s performance as excellent and outstanding with 80.6percent operational efficiency index

This was briefed to the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, who visited NAB Balochistan’s regional office to review its performance on the basis of annual inspection conducted by Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) at its Balochistan Bureau on Wednesday.

NAB Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) was deputed to conduct annual inspection of NAB KP regional bureau for the year 2016. The annual inspection was carried out from Feb 27 to March 01 in order to review and evaluate the performance of NAB Balochistan Bureau on the basis of newly-introduced Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS).

Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) conducted the said annual inspection for the year 2016. Senior member CI&MT gave a detailed briefing to chairman NAB about the annual inspection done by (CI&MT) and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of Balochistan regional bureau.

He said that on the directions of chairman NAB PQGS had been devised in 2014. Under this PQGS, the performance of all NAB’s regional bureaus was being conducted since 2014 at uniform criteria.

The chairman directed chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) along with other members to conduct annual inspection of all regional bureaus and evaluate their performance of 2016 which started from January 2017 and annual inspection of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Lahore and KP have been conducted. The annual inspection of NAB Balochistan was carried out from Feb 27 to March 01.

The senior said that in 2016, NAB Balochistan received 1128 complaints; all were processed according to the law. NAB Balochistan, out of 223 complaints verifications (CVs), completed 189 complaint verifications. Out of 165 inquiries, 107 were completed whereas out of 37 investigations, NAB Balochistan has completed 20 investigations on merit.

The NAB chairman said that Balochistan Bureau was the trend setter region. He appreciated Balochistan for continuous maintaining of its standard in all the aspects of accountability and administration.

“Corruption is the mother of all evils,” said Qamar Zaman, “And NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy as corruption creates hurdles in development and deprives people of their due rights.”

He added that NAB was Pakistan's apex anti-corruption organisation which had chalked out a proactive anti-corruption strategy to eliminate corruption through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement and to arrest corrupt and recover looted money from them and deposit in the national exchequer.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Balochistan under the supervision of Maj (R) Tariq Mahmood, DG NAB Balochistan. He directed all officers of Balochistan Bureau to double their efforts and work more vigilantly and diligently in order to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices.

He praised the hard work done by all wings of NAB Balochistan under the supervision of Maj (R) Tariq Mahmood.