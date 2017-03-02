SARGODHA-The new administration of the University of Sargodha has started streamlining its administrative procedures and taking action against illegal promotions and upgradations to ensure transparency in the varsity’s affairs.

In an urge to take necessary measures on the recommendations of an audit report, the rectification process has been started in accordance with the practices and appointment procedures as laid down in the government instructions, the the Constitution and the court decisions requiring advertisement of posts in the newspapers before making appointments.

Recently, the varsity has rectified salary matters where the audit report had pointed out illegalities done by the varsity administration which had upgraded the posts on the basis of favouritism and awarded financial perks to the near and dear ones.

One such example was dug out by the audit report in a case of ex-research officer of Gujranwala board who was placed in University of Sargodha as Director Academics BS-19 in 2006. Within a short span of time of less than a year, he was placed in BS-20. Requesting anonymity, an associate professor at the university applauded the action taken by the current administration by rectifying the benefits earned by such people through manipulation and collusive activities. The university teacher was of the view that such precedents will encourage those who believe in merit and consistent hard working and avoid flattering attitude.

According to a legal expert on service matters the action taken by the university is in accordance with law as according to him, the upgradation of post does not mean upgradation of the incumbent and in such cases fresh recruitment procedure is required to be adopted by advertising the post in widely circulated newspapers.

When contacted, an official said that the department would separately probe the matter regarding illegal upgradation that seemed to be a case of granting financial and administrative perks to the inner circles.