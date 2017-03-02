Islamabad has invited UAE investors and companies to exploit investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ambassador to UAE, Moazzam Ahmed Khan while speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi said the reforms undertaken by the government have brought in macro-economic stability.

On China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said infrastructure expansion of over 55 billion dollars is being implemented under the programme.

The Ambassador said Pakistan is uniquely positioned to become a hub to connect growing regional markets of over 3 billion people.