Leading International Magazine Forbes refers to Pakistan's standing as high-ranked in economic freedom ranking.

The Magazine quotes the Index of Economic Freedom 2017 Report that ranked Pakistan at two ranks above India that claims to be an emerging economic hegemon of the region. The report is based on trade, business and investment freedoms, and the degree of property rights protection measures.

The Magazine observed that the high ranking in economic freedom is due to higher economic growth rates and higher equity markets of Pakistan.

Earlier, it was noted Pakistan also surpassed India in equity market performance.