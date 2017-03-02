ISLAMABAD - Visiting Commander of Turkish Armed Forces General Hulusi Akar and Pakistan’s military leadership Wednesday resolved to further enhance cooperation between Armed Forces of the two countries to address common challenges relating to regional security.

According to military media Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, General Hulusi Akar met separately with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat and services chiefs.

At the meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, both of them discussed the matters of mutual interest with emphasis on geo-strategic situation and security challenges. Both the sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

General Hulusi Akar applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

In his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, General Hulusi Akar discussed matters related to regional security. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the launching of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

General Bajwa emphasized the need to further enhance the existing military to military cooperation between the two brotherly Armed Forces. He said that enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation will have positive impact on the regional security.

During his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad, General Hulusi Akar had interaction with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation.

Upon arrival at PAF Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.

Later, General Hulusi Akar visited Naval Headquarters and had an interaction with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. During the meeting, professional matters and various avenues of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey came under discussion.

The Naval Chief highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain.

The Admiral also cited the conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and highly appreciated the active participation of Turkish Navy.

General Hulusi Akar acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Navy for establishment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea by bringing together global navies towards a shared commitment under the ambit of Exercise AMAN 17.

BAHRAIN ENVOY CALLS ON CJCSC

Ambassador of Kingdom of Bahrain Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdul Qadir on Wednesday called on General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.