ISLAMABAD - Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat of Pakistan Navy on Wednesday assumed the office of commander Pakistan fleet.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Kaleem Shaukat will now serve as operational commander of Pakistan Navy fleet including ships, fast attack craft (missile), submarines and aviation units.

Kaleem Shaukat upon completion of initial training at Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth got commission in June 1982. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command and staff experience. His command appointments include commanding officer of Type-21 ship, commander 25th destroyer squadron, commander combined task force 151 and commander central Punjab/ commandant Pakistan Navy War College.

His important staff appointments include director naval warfare and operational plans, principal secretary to chief of the naval staff and deputy chief of the naval staff (operations) at naval headquarters. Before assuming the appointment of commander Pakistan fleet, he was serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Admiral has also served as defence attaché of Pakistan in Qatar.

Kaleem Shaukat is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Armed Forces College, Turkey. For his meritorious services, the Admiral had been decorated with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

The change of command ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard where Vice Admiral Syed Arifullah Hussaini handed over the command to the newly appointed commander. Kaleem Shaukat was presented guard of honour and introduced to the type commanders and commanding officers of the units under command.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.