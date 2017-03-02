KASUR-Citizens complained about deteriorated condition of TMA Park at Baldia Chowk and Kasur Garden, saying the TMA’s indifference has turned the recreational places into a stronghold of drug-addicts.

During a survey, residents of Baldia Chowk locality said that the deteriorated park, located in front of TMA office, has been portraying negligence of the officials. They regretted that people have developed a habit of dumping garbage in the park, adding the practice has turned the park into a waste dump in true meaning. The TMA apathy has also let the drug-addicts to carry out their annoying activities in the park. Similarly, the streetlights on road along the park are also non-functional which keep the people away from the site at night. Moreover, some other unlawful activities in the park have also been reported, they added.

They demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan to take steps for rehabilitation of the park and punish those whose negligence has brought the park to this condition.

Likewise, due to the alleged negligence of the administration, condition of the only recreational spot for families - Kasur Garden - has been getting worst from bad.

During a survey, residents of different localities told this correspondent that they were lucky to have a family park in their hometown. They said that they used to visit the garden along with their families where all kinds of recreation were available. “Now the garden is no longer a family park due to poor cleanliness and lack of foolproof security measures,” they regretted. They said that heaps of garbage and untrimmed plants and trees have portrayed the garden a waste dump. Moreover, no measures are taken for the park’s security which let the drug-addicts to dwell at the place. “Earlier, there was a lake in the garden where the people enjoyed boating but now the lake has completely destroyed,” they regretted, adding the swings for children has also been lifted.

They demanded the district administration to look at the park’s current condition and transformed it into a fully developed family park so that residents of Kasur could enjoy picnic along with their families.

PROTEST: Activists of Sunni Ulema Council staged a protest in front of the DPO office against the ban on religious gatherings here the other day.

The protesting activists, led by Hamid Ali Qadri blocked Ferozepur Road for traffic, demanding lifting of the ban from religious gatherings in the district. After being assured of the ban lifting by Kasur Saddr Circle DSP Mirza Arif Rasheed, the protesters dispersed.

12 PRISONERS RELEASED: The District and Sessions judge ordered release of 12 prisoners involved in minor crimes during his visit to Kasur District Jail here the other day.

According to official sources, DSJ Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah inspected security measures on the jail premises. He also inspected cleanliness arrangements and quality of food the prisoners were being served. On the occasion, the DSJ ordered the jail administration to release 12 prisoners of minor crimes from the jail.