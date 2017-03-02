Security forces on Thursday conducted combing operations under the latest military offensive, Raddul Fasaad, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Punjab Rangers arrested 10 suspects and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosive material during operations in different cities of the province, said the statement.

The Rangers carried out combing operations in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajan Pur, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock.

In a separate development, Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies conducted search operation in Andoor, Ketch area of Balochistan.

“One terrorist was killed and 12 suspects were apprehended, while one FC soldier got injured in exchange of fire with terrorists. Cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession,” said an ISPR statement.