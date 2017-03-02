ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned new session of the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday. A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat says that the house would meet at 10am on March 3 at the Parliament House. It is likely that the government will table the draft of constitutional amendment bill for extension for military courts in the upcoming session after March 6.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Mar-2017 here.
Senate session summoned on Friday
