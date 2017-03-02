A parliamentarian committee, yesterday, expressed serious concerns regarding provision of a flight-worthy Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft to a German museum, and sought the PIA officials to submit a detailed report on this development. The absence of many senior PIA officials at the meeting shocked the senators.

Senate meeting was convened to evaluate the performance of the national flag carrier. The discussion revolved around the deal to sell an Airbus A-310 to the museum to be wrong.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Performance of PIA, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan, said: “We need answers on this irregular deal. We will move a privilege motion if the top PIA officials are absent at the next meeting.”

Senators observed that permission was not sought to sell the flight-worthy airplane which has already landed in Liepzig, Germany. It was declared that no agreements were signed and the PIA did not receive any advance payment for the sale of the A-310.

“Everything is wrong with this arrangement, especially when such a deal has not been sanctioned,” Mr Khan clarified the senate's position.

“A movie should be made on this deal, and how an aircraft disappeared from a nuclear powered state and ended up in a museum,” quipped Senator retired Col Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The committee members also pointed out why a fully functional aircraft was given to the museum when it had only wanted to acquire the structure.

PIA records suggest that the aircraft was sold to the museum on the directions of the senior management for a little over $5 million.