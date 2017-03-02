OKARA-A girl was gang raped at gunpoint in her home situated at Basti Ahmad Yar Chak 13/4L here on Wednesday.

The 8th class student was asleep at her home when vagabond Imran and his two armed accomplices jumped into the house. They awoke the girl and Imran raped her at gunpoint while his accomplices stood guard. The hue and cry of the girl awoke her father and other family members. As they arrived on the site, Imran’s accomplices managed to escape but Imran fell to family’s hands. But a while later Imran’s brother Mustafa Foji and other family-members arrived there with weapons and forcibly got Imran released from the family and escaped. A Medicolegal certificate was obtained by the girl and a case was registered in the Cantt police station.

TWO BOOKED: Two dealers were booked on the charge of selling substandard pesticides here at village 46/GD.

According to official sources, a team of the Agriculture Department visited different bazaars of Okara and inspected quality of the pesticides being sold there. During inspection, the team members took various samples of pesticides from two shops owned by Alam Sher and Muhammad Yar on Bangla Gogera Road near village 44/GD. They sent the samples to ISCES Faisalabad and PPRL Kala Shah Kaku for testing where they were proved substandard. The Gogera Police registered cases against the dealers on complaint of the Agriculture Department.

DACOITS ON THE LOOSE: Dacoits took away cash, jewellery and other valuables in different theft and robbery incidents here the other day.

According to police, dacoits looted gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs150,000 from a jewellery shop at Main Bazaar in Nowshera Virkan. The dacoits barged into the shop owned by Shehzada Gull and looted gold ornaments and cash amounting to Rs150,000.

In Okara, a man was deprived of Rs1 million. Atiqur Rehman, a commission agent and a resident of Sheikh Basti, was on the way to Okara city with cash amounting to Rs1 million. On the way, he came across Shehzad of Rajowal and handed over the cash to him to carry it safely to the city. After reaching the city, Shehzad refused to pay the money back. The Okara Saddr Police registered a case and started investigation.

MAN KILLED IN COLLISION: A cattle trader of Faisalabad was killed while his partner sustained injuries in collision between a van and motorcycle here on Gojra-Faisalabad Road the other night.

According to the Gojra Saddr Police, Liaqat Ali and his partner Bashir Ahmed of Faisalabad were on the way back home on a motorbike when a speeding van hit the bike head-on. As a result, Liaquat was killed on the spot while Bashir sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the Gojra THQ Hospital where the doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.