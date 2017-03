Police on Thursday said they had arrested a suspect involved in an attack on a Chinese engineer.

SSP Amjad Sheikh said that the police traced and arrested the alleged terrorist who had attacked a Chinese engineer on December 14, 2016 in Sukkur.

He claimed that the detained suspect was a student at Shah Abdul Latif University, Sukkur.

The detainee had admitted the crime and he was being interrogated further, he added.