GUJRANWALA:- Three persons including a minor boy were injured as a result of a cylinder blast at Shahkot Gujranwala. Madiha, a resident of Shahkot, was preparing meal in kitchen when suddenly the gas cylinder exploded resultantly Madiha, her two years old son Subhan and mother-in-law Hamida got burn injuries and were rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.