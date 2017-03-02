TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra police killed two alleged dacoits on Wednesday in an encounter with the outlaws.

A police party led by Gojra city police SHO Rana Abdul Ghaffar was on patrol on Gojra-Dijkot near Chak 99-JB when it saw four dacoits were looting the passengers on the road. As the police van reached there, they opened fire on the policemen who also retaliated. As a result, the two of the dacoits died on the spot while two others managed to escape. Bodies of both the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital from where their relatives took away their bodies. They were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Faizi of Civil Hospital Colony of Pattoki and Abdul Jabbar of Chak 258 RB (Faisalabad). A police official said both the accused had allegedly shot dead on resistance a shopkeeper Faizul Hasan near Catholic Church on Gojra-Samundi Road a few days ago.r